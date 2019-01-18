Blockchain tech to boost shrimp exports from Andhra Pradesh 

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After adopting Blockchain technology in various aspects of administration, the State government is now planning to implement it for tackling the excessive use of antibiotics and other illegal issues in aquaculture. The Fisheries Department and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) are working towards launching a pilot project, which helps monitor the entire supply chain of shrimp cultivation.

Even though Andhra Pradesh is the largest exporter of shrimp in the country, it also tops the list of number of rejections by major markets. According to the statistics, 60 per cent of the rejections last year were due to indiscriminate use of antibiotics by the shrimp farmers of the State.

Using the Blockchain technology, encrypted data of the entire supply chain involved in shrimp cultivation -- right from the location of the pond, process of the culture, post harvesting and other details -- will be recorded and monitored to ensure quality standards. “We are working with MPEDA and Tata Trusts to leverage Blockchain technology. We are planning to launch the pilot project before the end of this month,” Fisheries Commissioner Rama Shankar Naik told TNIE.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed by the Fisheries Department and MPEDA with Tata Trusts, which partnered with a start-up company Algorythmix for the preparation of a platform to implement the pilot project in the State. It is likely to be launched in Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari districts initially.

Later, the project will be extended to other districts based on the response from shrimp exporters.

For the record, European Union, US and Japan are the three major shrimp importers from AP. The pilot project assumes significance in the wake of US making traceability of all seafood mandatory under the Seafood Import Monitoring Programme (SIMP), starting this year.

“Recording the details of the supply chain will not only ensure better compliance with exporting standards, but also help farmers adopt better practices, eventually leading to better exports. This will also help in realisation of better price for farmers, processors and exporters,” another official explained.

Pilot project