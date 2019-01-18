Home Cities Vijayawada

Blockchain tech to boost shrimp exports from Andhra Pradesh 

Even though Andhra Pradesh is the largest exporter of shrimp in the country, it also tops the list of number of rejections by major markets.

Published: 18th January 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Blockchain technology. (Representational image)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After adopting Blockchain technology in various aspects of administration, the State government is now planning to implement it for tackling the excessive use of antibiotics and other illegal issues in aquaculture. The Fisheries Department and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) are working towards launching a pilot project, which helps monitor the entire supply chain of shrimp cultivation.

Even though Andhra Pradesh is the largest exporter of shrimp in the country, it also tops the list of number of rejections by major markets. According to the statistics, 60 per cent of the rejections last year were due to indiscriminate use of antibiotics by the shrimp farmers of the State. 

Using the Blockchain technology, encrypted data of the entire supply chain involved in shrimp cultivation -- right from the location of the pond, process of the culture, post harvesting and other details  -- will be recorded and monitored to ensure quality standards. “We are working with MPEDA and Tata Trusts to leverage Blockchain technology. We are planning to launch the pilot project before the end of this month,” Fisheries Commissioner  Rama Shankar Naik told TNIE.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed by the Fisheries Department and MPEDA  with Tata Trusts, which partnered with a start-up company Algorythmix for the preparation of a platform to implement the pilot project in the State. It is likely to be launched in Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari districts initially. 

Later, the project will be extended to other districts based on the response from shrimp exporters.
For the record, European Union, US and Japan are the three major shrimp importers from AP. The pilot project assumes significance in the wake of US making traceability of all seafood mandatory under the Seafood Import Monitoring Programme (SIMP), starting this year. 

“Recording the details of the supply chain will not only ensure better compliance with exporting standards, but also help farmers adopt better practices, eventually leading to better exports. This will also help in realisation of better price for farmers, processors and exporters,” another official explained.

Pilot project 

  • Fisheries Department and MPEDA to sign MoU with Tata Trusts, which tied up with a start-up Algorythmix for the preparation of a platform to implement the pilot project 
  • Project is likely to be launched in Krishna and twin Godavari districts initially
Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blockchain Andhra Pradesh  shrimp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp