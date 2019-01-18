Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada railway station gets 100-feet tall tricolour

The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has unveiled a 100-feet tall national flag before the main entrance of the railway station here on Thursday.

Published: 18th January 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has unveiled a 100-feet tall national flag before the main entrance of the railway station here on Thursday. In an attempt to instil in people a sense of nationalism, the Indian Railways had announced that five stations in the SCR Zone, including the one in Vijayawada, will have a 100-feet national flag.

City-based freedom fighters R Arjuna Rao (102) and his wife Manorama (92) formally unveiled the flag in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjayulu. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that the gigantic national flag is of 20ftx30 ft, placed on a 100-feet poll.

“We collaborated with private parties and spent `10 lakh to set it up at the location. Two flags of the same size would be erected at Tirupati and Vizag stations soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway Vijayawada Division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp