Vijayawada railway station gets 100-feet tall tricolour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has unveiled a 100-feet tall national flag before the main entrance of the railway station here on Thursday. In an attempt to instil in people a sense of nationalism, the Indian Railways had announced that five stations in the SCR Zone, including the one in Vijayawada, will have a 100-feet national flag.

City-based freedom fighters R Arjuna Rao (102) and his wife Manorama (92) formally unveiled the flag in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjayulu. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that the gigantic national flag is of 20ftx30 ft, placed on a 100-feet poll.

“We collaborated with private parties and spent `10 lakh to set it up at the location. Two flags of the same size would be erected at Tirupati and Vizag stations soon.