Home Cities Vijayawada

DA case: Government withdraws nod to prosecute retired officer, initiates department-level probe

In the final report submitted on April 22, 2016, the then director-general of ACB requested permission from the State government for prosecuting the officer and the permission was given.

Published: 18th January 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Thursday withdrew its permission to prosecute Vippalala Prasad, former assistant director of Agriculture and Cooperative Department (now retired) in the disproportionate assets case against him and initiated commissioner of inquiries (departmental probe) against him. ACB sleuths had raided the properties of Prasad and his relatives at Yalamanchili in Visakhapatnam and other places and registered a case against him for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2,27,41,952. 

In the final report submitted on April 22, 2016, the then director-general of ACB requested permission from the State government for prosecuting the officer and the permission was given. The charge sheet was filed before a special judge for ACB cases in Visakhapatnam on July 4, 2017. Following it, Prasad gave a representation to the government along with documentary evidence in support of his claim that he did not possess any disproportionate assets.

He contended that the investigating officer did not take into consideration of the documentary evidence filed before him and added his father, mother, son and wife have own sources of income and that they are independent income tax assessees. Prasad maintained that though the assets, expenditure and liabilities of his father, mother, wife, and son were clearly disclosed along with I-T assessment, the investigating officer of ACB did not take them into consideration. 

The State government noted that the interpretation of the investigating officer is based on the probabilities, if not presumption. Such an interpretation does not stand the scrutiny of judicature in a criminal investigation. The DG of ACB was directed to furnish the draft articles of charges and statement of imputation for taking further action in the matter. He was also directed to withdraw petition for prosecution before the ACB court concerned. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp