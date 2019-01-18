DA case: Government withdraws nod to prosecute retired officer, initiates department-level probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday withdrew its permission to prosecute Vippalala Prasad, former assistant director of Agriculture and Cooperative Department (now retired) in the disproportionate assets case against him and initiated commissioner of inquiries (departmental probe) against him. ACB sleuths had raided the properties of Prasad and his relatives at Yalamanchili in Visakhapatnam and other places and registered a case against him for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2,27,41,952.

In the final report submitted on April 22, 2016, the then director-general of ACB requested permission from the State government for prosecuting the officer and the permission was given. The charge sheet was filed before a special judge for ACB cases in Visakhapatnam on July 4, 2017. Following it, Prasad gave a representation to the government along with documentary evidence in support of his claim that he did not possess any disproportionate assets.

He contended that the investigating officer did not take into consideration of the documentary evidence filed before him and added his father, mother, son and wife have own sources of income and that they are independent income tax assessees. Prasad maintained that though the assets, expenditure and liabilities of his father, mother, wife, and son were clearly disclosed along with I-T assessment, the investigating officer of ACB did not take them into consideration.

The State government noted that the interpretation of the investigating officer is based on the probabilities, if not presumption. Such an interpretation does not stand the scrutiny of judicature in a criminal investigation. The DG of ACB was directed to furnish the draft articles of charges and statement of imputation for taking further action in the matter. He was also directed to withdraw petition for prosecution before the ACB court concerned.