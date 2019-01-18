Educational institutes oppose 10 per cent quota for economically weaker students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Private schools and universities across the State are against granting 10 per cent reservation to students from economically weaker sections of the general category. The managements are instead demanding that the government compensate the institutes if the new reservation policy is to be followed.

Speaking to Express, KSN Murthy, president of Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association, said, “Even the Right to Education Act is not being implemented in private schools as the government has failed to compensate the institutes and clear pending bills. If the government fails to do so in case the new policy is to be implemented, we will soon be bankrupt.”

Recently, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said the 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections will be applied to both private and public institutions from 2019. “If we have 100 students going for education, with this quota we will have 125 pursuing higher education,” he added, explaining its implementation would not disturb the existing reservation policy for SCs/STs and OBCs.

Till now, quotas in education, be it at school-level or college-level, were applicable only to public institutions. For private institutions, provisions for reservations exists, but has not been made mandatory.

J Srinivasa Rao, Director of KL Deemed to be University, commented on the issue: “Instead of reducing the percentage of reservations in education, the government is increasing it.

This will have a massive effect on the productivity of teaching staff. The government, which wants to support the economically weaker students, should help them with their fees instead.”Murthy urged the government to come up with a clear set of instructions. “Without proper discussions, this policy may be shelved just like the RTE Act.”

New policy

Nearly 25 per cent seats may be added to ensure the 10 per cent reservation for EWS category does not disturb existing quotas. On January 9, the Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, granting 10 per cent quota to the economically weak