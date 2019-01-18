Jio Amaravati marathon on January 27

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 4th edition of Jio Amaravati Marathon is going to be held on Seed Access Road near Manthena Satyanarayana Ashram, Amaravati, on January 27. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will also be present during the launch of the marathon.

M Mahesh Kumar, CEO, Jio-AP, stated in a press release, “We are proud to be associated with this marathon. It intends to connect with everyone living in the capital region. It is a great platform for us to showcase our commitment towards good health and well-being in general.”

Organiser of Jio Amaravati Marathon, Leadraft Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said that the marathon is an excellent opportunity for people of Amaravati to be a part of an initiative creating awareness on health-related activities. People willing to participate in the marathon can apply on the website www.amaravatimarathon.run.