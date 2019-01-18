Home Cities Vijayawada

Mee Seva centres remain closed on Day 1 of strike

The Mee Seva centres across the State remain closed on Thursday as employees went on strike demanding that the State government enhance their commission rates.

Protest, Agitation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Mee Seva centres across the State remain closed on Thursday as employees went on strike demanding that the State government enhance their commission rates. They also demand that the government issue health cards and provide job security.

The AP Mee Seva Organisers and Employees Association served a strike notice to the government on January 3, but there has been no response from the government. As a final step, the Mee Seva employees have decided to close the centres from Thursday. On Thursday, as many as 6,000 employees of all Mee Seva centres across the State took part in the strike. The employees are likely to continue their strike for Friday too, as the talks with the officials are still going on. 

The key demand of the Mee Seva employees is to enhance commission. J Satyanarayana, who runs a Mee Seva centre in Krishna district, said, “The State government fixed the commission rate for various services in 2011. Now, the cost of maintenance has been increased and we couldn’t afford to run the centre at this rate anymore.”

Mee Seva Strike Andhra Pradesh

