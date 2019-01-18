Nara Lokesh to lead delegation to Davos

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh will be leading a delegation from Andhra Pradesh to participate in the 49th Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The delegation will include Principal Secretary (Health) Poonam Malakondaiah, Adviser to Govt of Andhra Pradesh (Agriculture) T Vijay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain, APEDB chief executive officer J Krishna Kishore, Secretary Industries Solomon Arokiaraj, APIIC vice chairperson and MD Ahmed Babu, Secretary, I&PR Ramanjaneyulu and Adviser to Health department Dr Jitendar Sharma.

The meeting, to be attended by 60 heads of state, heads of Fortune 500 companies and global innovators will be held between January 22 and 25. The aim is to strengthen the State’s network with the global investment community, explore possibilities of collaboration and promote Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination.

Lokesh will contribute as a speaker in 12 sessions and participate in 30 high-level bilateral meetings at the WEF. The Andhra Pradesh Lounge in Davos is among the most iconic lounges set up in Davos showcasing the strength, citizens, economy, and culture of the State. The Government of Andhra Pradesh had set up an Andhra Pradesh lounge in Café Schneider in 2016, 2017 and 2018. It also hosts the Annual Global CEO Roundtable organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Government of Andhra Pradesh.