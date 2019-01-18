Home Cities Vijayawada

Netas should not make political comments atop Indrakeeladri: EO

On January 14, the TRS legislator toured Andhra Pradesh to participate in Sankranti celebrations.

VIJAYAWADA:  After Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his displeasure over the political comments made by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Indrakeeladri recently, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam executive officer V Koteswaramma on Thursday appealed to all political parties and media representatives to refrain from making speeches with political implications and protect the sanctity of the hill shrine.

On January 14, the TRS legislator toured Andhra Pradesh to participate in Sankranti celebrations. As part of his tour, Yadav, accompanied by his followers, had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri. Replying to questions asked by the vernacular media, Yadav made some critical political remarks against the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and said a ‘return gift’ will be given to the TDP supremo by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in due course of time.

Speaking to TNIE, Koteswaramma said there was a rule as per which MLAs were not supposed to make political comments on the temple premises. Asked whether the directions came from the Chief Minister in connection with the comments made by Yadav, the EO replied, “Unfortunately, over the years, the rule was not enforced strictly at the hill shrine. To prevent recurrence of such incidents in future, the devasthanam officials and the temple staff have been directed to enforce the rule strictly.” 

Koteswaramma also warned of action against those who erected hoardings, banners and indulged in political debates atop the hill shrine. A meeting will be convened shortly with the temple security staff over the rule’s implementation, she said. It would be a herculean task for the temple authorities to monitor the implementation of the rule during political leaders’ visits, she added. Meanwhile, Yadav, speaking to the media in Hyderabad,  said, “We do not have a habit of making political comments in temples. It is Naidu, who has the habit of engaging in politics during funerals. ”   

