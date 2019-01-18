Home Cities Vijayawada

‘SAKSHAM-2019’ awareness campaign on fuel conservation launched in Vijayawada

A month-long awareness programme, ‘SAKSHAM-2019’, organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, kick-started at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Thursday.

Published: 18th January 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A month-long awareness programme, ‘SAKSHAM-2019’, organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, kick-started at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Thursday. The programme, which will go on till February 15, was aimed at creating awareness about the importance of conserving petroleum products and using them judiciously. 

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation executive director (Engineering) A Ramakrishna inaugurated the event and administered the ‘Conservation Pledge’ to all present at it, including school children. Officials from HPCL, IOC, BPC and GAIL and their stakeholders participated in the programme.
In his keynote address, Ramakrishna stressed the need to conserve petroleum products, keeping in view the increase in demand due increase in the number of vehicles.

As much as 80 per cent of the country’s requirements of petroleum products were met through imports. Excessive use of petroleum would have a negative impact on the growing economy of the country too, he said, stressing the need to use fuel efficiently also keeping in mind the deteriorating environment. The ED further said that the APSRTC accorded priority to the efficient use of fuel in its fleet of around 12,000 vehicles.

Around 33 per cent of the corporation’s expenditure was on the purchase of diesel, he said. He added that the corporation constantly monitored its vehicles fuel consumption and trained drivers in using it efficiently. The APSRTC records an average 5.32 KMPL, he said, adding that it has also introduced usage of alternate fuel like biodiesel and started running electric buses.

In addition to this, it has proposed running 20 electric vehicles on the Tirumala-Tirupati route. “As part of this drive, many workshops will be held for drivers of commercial vehicles, and cooks and housewives, making them aware of simple fuel-saving measures,” said GKVV Umashankar, State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry Andhra Pradesh.

