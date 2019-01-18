Home Cities Vijayawada

RP Sisodia transferred, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi new CEO

Speaking to TNIE, Sisodia said he was informed of his transfer by the Chief Secretary, but was not given any reason for the decision. 

Published: 18th January 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Election Commission of India has transferred RP Sisodia and, in his place, appointed Gopal Krishna Dwivedi as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh. The State government issued a GO on Thursday in this regard. Sisodia was appointed Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) in place of Shamsher Singh Rawat, who was posted as Principal Secretary (Social Welfare).  As per the ECI directions, Dwivedi will not hold any additional charge whatsoever while functioning as the CEO.  

Speaking to TNIE, Sisodia said he was informed of his transfer by the Chief Secretary, but was not given any reason for the decision. Dwivedi said he would ensure the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner with the cooperation of all departments. On allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls, he said those guilty of delinquency would not be spared.  

Dwivedi, a native of UP, is the AP cadre IAS officer of 1993 batch. He was Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, before his appointment as CEO. In 2014, he went on Central deputation and was posted in the foreigners division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, he was suspended along with three other MHA officials in September 2016 for ‘oversight’ in renewal of Zakir Naik’s NGO Islamic Foundation. Later, he returned to his home cadre.

West Godavari dist gets new Collector 
West Godavari District Collector K Bhaskar has been transferred and posted as Collector of Visakhapatnam in place of Praveen Kumar, who has been shifted to West Godavari.  Secretary (Political) to Government in General Administration Department Srikant Nagulapalli has been given full additional charge of Secretary (Services) of GAD. K Damayanthi, Special Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and Principal Secretary (Higher Education), has been given full additional charge of Principal Secretary (Animal Husbandry)

