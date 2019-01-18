Stone laid for Amaravati’s first management institute

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday laid the foundation to the first management institute — Xavier School of Management (XLRI) — to come up in Amaravati. The institute, to come up in 50 acres of land in Inavolu village, will accommodate 5,000 students. The CM also announced the allocation of eight acres of land in the capital for an international school proposed by the institution.

Naidu said that the new campus would be the first XLRI institute in South India and third in the country. “After Jamshedpur and Bhubaneswar, the institution has come forward to establish its campus in Amaravati. We have given 50 acres of land and the institute will build the campus at an estimated cost of Rs 235 crore,” he noted.

He asked the management of the B-school to start the classes from 2019-20 academic year. “The classes can be temporarily held in Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada. Then, by next academic year, the classes can be held in Amaravati campus,” he told the management. The institute will offer undergraduate and post graduate management courses. Naidu observed that the State government was creating the necessary infrastructure in Amaravati to make it a knowledge hub, despite no cooperation from the Centre.

He noted that the State government had allotted 2,912 acres of land to 11 central educational institutions to be established as a part of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “We also sanctioned Rs 132 crore for building compound walls in those lands. However, the Centre is not cooperating. We will invite all the top colleges to have their campuses in Amaravati, which will be the care of address for knowledge economy,” he asserted.

Naidu also noted that had he dropped the idea to build a capital like Amaravati, institutes like XLRI would not have come to the State. “I could have built a few buildings in 500 acres. But, institutes like XLRI, SRM, VIT, Amrita and others would not have come to the State,” he said. Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana, MLA Tadikonda Sravankumar, XLRI Jamshedpur director Fr E Abraham, Dean- Administration and Finance of XLRI Jamshedpur Fr Jerome Cutinha, Amaravati campus chief administrative officer Fr KS Casimir, Guntur District Collector Kona Sasidhar and APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar were present.