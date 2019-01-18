TRS-YSRC meet out of envy: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy and TRS working president KT Rama Rao met in Hyderabad to work for formation of a federal front, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hit back and described the meeting as a gathering of people envious of AP’s growth under TDP rule.

Taking exception to the comments of TRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav, he warned his party leaders against participating in TRS leaders’ tours in AP and claimed his government did more for BC welfare than what the TRS regime in Telangana did. Likening YSRC, BJP and TRS to hawks ready to pounce on ‘developing’ AP, Naidu accused them of trying to instigate caste differences for political mileage.

The TDP chief, who sees the federal front proposed by Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as a conspiracy to split the anti-Modi votes and benefit BJP, dismissed the so-called ‘front’ as inconsequential. “It lacks either substance or support.” Addressing the party leaders through teleconference on ‘election mission 2019’, the TDP supremo said the meeting between TRS and YSRC party removed the mask over the clandestine deals to prevent anti-Modi forces from uniting. Naidu wondered how Jagan joined hands with KCR, who, he said, was against Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh while demanding the same for Telangana.

Describing the meeting as drama being enacted by YSRC and TRS to implement BJP agenda, Naidu said it was only meant to create confusion among people and other political parties in the country.

The TDP chief reiterated that Narendra Modi was envious of Andhra outshining Gujarat in development, hence he was conspiring against the State in several ways. Jagan, in his eagerness to have cases against him dropped, was supporting KCR and Narendra Modi, he alleged.

Reacting to the allegations made by YS Sharmila against TDP, he termed it unfortunate and said it’s YSRC which was ‘misusing’ social media. He cited the YSRC ’s ‘derogatory’ remarks about Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s marriages as an example of YSRC’s ill-use of the social media platform. He maintained that the TDP government would not tolerate the misuse of social media.

Pooh-poohing the claims of TRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav that TDP never cared for the welfare of BCs, he pointed out that compared to Telangana, BCs were getting more benefits in AP. “Is it not a fact that 26 communities were removed from the list of BCs in Telangana doing a grave injustice to those communities?” he questioned. The TDP supremo asked the party rank and file to visit the people at grassroots level.

Meanwhile, former minister Md Ahmadullah along with his son Arshad and followers and JD Rajasekhar from Satyavedu in Chittoor district joined TDP in the presence of Naidu. They said they joined TDP attracted by development agenda of Naidu. A day before, J C Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy, known as JC Brothers, held discussions with Naidu expressing their wish to step aside and allow their sons to contest from their respective constituencies on TDP ticket.