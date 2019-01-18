Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Fiesta holds citizens in thrall with music and dance

Vijayawada Feista, which commenced on January 13, received an overwhelming response on its fifth day.

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Fiesta, which commenced on January 13, received an overwhelming response on its fifth day. The audience enjoyed compositions of Late Sadguru Thyagarajaswamy’s followers at Ghantasala Music College here on Thursday. Ramesh, a Kuchipudi dancer and a music enthusiast, said, “It is necessary to organise such programmes for two reasons: first, the new generation gets to know about the work of great people like Thyagarajaswmay garu, and second, our art and culture gets preserved.”

The audience, comprising of many senior citizens, enjoyed some classic compositions of Thygarajaswamy too. As many as 16 programmes were arranged on each day of the music festival organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in association with other cultural organisations of the city, P V Prasad, one of the members of the organising team, said.

Jayalakshmi, who played Veena at the event, said, “I am grateful that I got this opportunity,” she said. The artists played various music instruments such as Violin, Mridangam, Veena and Sitar and enthralled the audience at the event. Artists from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru along with some from Vijayawada, performed on Thursday. Such cultural programmes will be held till the end of this month. Entry is free for all.

