YSRC refutes tie-up rumours, says KTR meet blown out of proportion

Trying to eke out political mileage, the YSRC leader said the TDP has been spreading false propaganda about Jagan-KTR meeting.

Published: 18th January 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Reaffirming that it would accord importance to the State’s interests and will not have a tie-up with any party, the YSR Congress made it clear that it will extend support to any dispensation that would honour the interests of the State.    

The party has lashed out at the ruling TDP for its “venomous campaign” against YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting with TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday. 

Addressing the media on Thursday in Hyderabad, senior party leader Botsa Satyanarayana said, “Jagan has time and again ruled out an electoral tie-up. He had said that the YSRC would extend support to any party that would serve the State’s interests. The Jagan-KTR meeting was blown out of proportion.” 

Satyanarayana said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Cabinet colleagues have been spreading canards about the meeting, which was a preliminary round for cobbling up a front of regional parties to have better bargaining power. 

Trying to eke out political mileage, the YSRC leader said the TDP has been spreading false propaganda about Jagan-KTR meeting. At the same time, he reaffirmed that YSRC’s agenda was to safeguard the State’s interests and will be part of any dispensation that will assure its interests.

The TDP has all along been making a noise stating that KCR has been blocking the irrigation projects of Andhra Pradesh and how anyone can join hands with the TRS.  “In fact, it was the TDP which sought an electoral alliance with the TRS.

If the ruling party is so concerned about the irrigation projects and Polavaram, why did the State not file a case against the TRS government or at least raise the issue at an appropriate forum? Why did Naidu run away from Hyderabad in haste though he was entitled to retain the city as a joint capital for a period of 10 years?” Satyanarayana questioned.

Jagan cancels London visit 
YSRC party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who is scheduled to visit London on Thursday, cancelled his tour at the last minute. He planned to visit London along with his family members to see his daughter Varsha Reddy, who is studying there.

