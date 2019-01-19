Home Cities Vijayawada

8,284 PMAY beneficiaries allotted flat numbers

Nivas said the beneficiaries were allotted flat numbers through online lottery system.

PMAY funds houses for the poor.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Mayor Koneru Sreedhar, along with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner J Nivas, has allotted flat numbers through specially designed online lottery system to 8,284 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-NTR Nagar Urban Housing Scheme from three constituencies of the city. 

Addressing a programme organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) on Friday, Sreedhar said that State government was implementing ‘housing for all’ scheme in a bid to realise the own-house dream of people from the middle and lower classes. As part of it, flat numbers have been allotted to 8,284 beneficiaries for houses under three categories— 430 square feet,  360 square feet and 300 square feet. Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation ( APTIDCO) is building these houses at Jakkampudi Colony, he added.

Nivas said the beneficiaries were allotted flat numbers through online lottery system. Of these, 2,768 are from Vijayawada East constituency, 2,767 from West constituency and 2,749 from Central constituency. 
As part of the procedure, the beneficiaries will receive an SMS on their mobile phones regarding the flat numbers allotted to them, he said, adding that about 7,000 new flats would be allotted to the remaining and fresh applicants in the second phase. 

A special counter has also been set up under the supervision of housing deputy executive engineer V Srinivas Rao to avoid inconvenience to the physically challenged. MLA Gadde Ramamohana Rao, Deputy Mayor G Venkata Ramana Rao, VMC Additional Commissioner (General) Chandrasekhar and other officials  were also present.

