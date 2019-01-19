Ayesha case: CBI questions  Satyam, Koneru Satish

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speeding up re-investigation into the sensational murder case of 17-year-old B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, six teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the houses of Pidathala Satyam Babu and main suspect in the case Koneru Satish (grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao) on Friday. Later in the day, the CBI officials also visited Ibrahimpatnam police station and Sri Durga Ladies Hostel at Jupudi village, where the victim Ayesha was brutally murdered.

As part of the investigation, the sleuths visited Satyam Babu’s house at Anasagaram village in Nandigama mandal around 11 am and questioned him about the case. The investigating agency officials also interacted with the family members of Satyam Babu.

It is learnt that the CBI questioned Satyam Babu for more than five hours on different issues right from how the Vijayawada Police zeroed in on him during the initial investigation in 2008 and other developments in the case till the Mahila Sessions Court judgment.

Satyam Babu reportedly replied he was intentionally framed in the case only to save the real culprits. When CBI officials asked him why he didn’t object when the police named him as an accused, he said he was forced to accept the crime as the police threatened to kill his sister and mother. Satyam Babu added Vijayawada police fabricated the evidence, leaving little scope for proving his innocence.

“I was arrested in a petty property offence case in Nandigama in 2007. Claiming that fingerprints had matched, the then Nandigama DSP took me into his custody and later handed me over to Vijayawada Police in May 2008.

In the name of interrogation, they used third-degree treatment on me. I was wheelchair-bound due to the injuries I suffered during interrogation and the police used to carry me during court hearings. Only to save my family, I remained calm. The whole world knows that I’m innocent, but I was forced to spend eight years in jail,” he said.

Later, the investigating officials visited the house of Koneru Satish (grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao) at Gudavalli village and took his statements. He was grilled for six hours seeking details about his alleged role in the case. Meanwhile, Satish said that he is ready for narco analysis test and added that he will cooperate with the investigative agency.On March 31, 2017, then Hyderabad High Court had acquitted Satyam Babu directing the State government to take action against the investigation officials, who failed to probe the case in a fair manner.