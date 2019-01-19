Home Cities Vijayawada

Ayesha case: CBI questions Satyam Babu, Koneru Satish

Later in the day, the CBI officials also visited Ibrahimpatnam police station and Sri Durga Ladies Hostel at Jupudi village, where the victim Ayesha was brutally murdered.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speeding up the re-investigation into the sensational murder case of 17-year-old B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, six teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the houses of Pidathala Satyam Babu and main suspect in the case Koneru Satish (grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao) on Friday.

Later in the day, the CBI officials also visited Ibrahimpatnam police station and Sri Durga Ladies Hostel at Jupudi village, where the victim Ayesha was brutally murdered. As part of the investigation, the sleuths visited Satyam Babu’s house at Anasagaram village in Nandigama mandal around 11 am and questioned him about the case. The CBI officials also interacted with Satyam Babu’s family members and enquired about their well-being.

It is learnt that the CBI questioned Satyam Babu for more than five hours on different issues right from how the Vijayawada Police zeroed in on him during the initial investigation in 2008 and other developments in the case till the Mahila Sessions Court judgment. Satyam Babu reportedly replied he was intentionally framed in the case only to save real culprits.

When CBI officials asked him why he didn’t object when the police named him as an accused, he said he was forced to accept the crime as the police threatened to kill his sister and mother. He added Vijayawada police fabricated evidence leaving little scope for proving his innocence. On March 31, 2017, the Hyderabad HC acquitted Satyam directing the State to take action against the investigation officials.

