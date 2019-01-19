Home Cities Vijayawada

Certificates with lifelong validity soon: CS Anil Chandra Punetha

Published: 19th January 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha meets Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday. I Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

In what could come as a major relief to public, especially students, the State government has decided to issue all certificates, including caste, birth, income and others, without the need to get them validated/attested. In a meeting held here on Friday, Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha instructed secretaries concerned to issue a GO for the launch of the same within 15 days.

He said the certificates issued from now on should prevent the inconvenience caused to the students etc every year in getting certificates validated. “Since there will not be any changes in the date of birth and caste certificates, it should be issued with a lifelong validity without the need to get them attested regularly. As the income slab changes, the income certificates can be issued for every four years,” he said in an official press release. 

The Chief Secretary said common people should not be made to go to taluk or revenue offices or police stations in the name of verifications. He asked the officials to place the necessary files before the State Cabinet meeting scheduled on January 21 for approval. 

Secretary of Information and Public Relations B Ramanjaneyulu said the decision will put an end to the decade-long practice of people running around government offices. The Chief Secretary also took stock of the funds that could be tapped from the Centre in the remaining months of the fiscal year. On the occasion, AP Resident Commissioner in New Delhi Praveen Prakash said efforts were on to get the funds released from the Central government by the budgetary parliament sessions in early February. 

Anil Chandra Punetha Chief Secretary

