Chandigarh University starts free online career counselling service

Chandigarh University on Friday launched an online career counselling facility for matriculation, Intermediate and graduate students of Andhra Pradesh. 

Published: 19th January 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chandigarh University on Friday launched an online career counselling facility for matriculation, Intermediate and graduate students of Andhra Pradesh. While giving details about the service here on Friday, Professor Prabhdeep Singh, media head of the varsity, said the services could be accesed through website www.fasttrack.cuchd.in throughout the year. Singh said, “It is a first-of-its-kind facility, where students can get online counselling from one of our staff. They would have to undergo a psychometric test, based on which a comprehensive career advisory report will be issued. 

Universities in India should focus on making the youth employable and it is necessary to upgrade the academic syllabus as per the changing scenario.”Professor Singh further said over 340 students from the State were currently pursuing professional courses at the university in Chandigarh, a city that was fast emerging as a preferred destination for higher education.

“In the 2018 batch, of the 93 students from AP, 81 got placed in top companies during campus recruitments. Ankur Shrinivasan, a Mechanical Engineering student from Prakasam district, was offered jobs by Royal Enfield, Hyundai Motors and Capgemini, while Charan Verralulu, a Computer Science student from Kurnool got offers from Wipro, ITC InfoTech, IBM and Saplabs,” he added.The university is offering 800 scholarships in various programmes through its all-India entrance examination, CUSAT-2019, which is scheduled to be held in April and May.

Chandigarh University

