Court tells SIT to hand over Jagan case records to NIA

He will be under one-week judicial remand.

Published: 19th January 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:    In a significant development in the YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case, the NIA Special Court magistrate, on Friday, directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Visakhapatnam, BVS Nageswara Rao to immediately transfer all the records pertaining to the case to the chief investigating officer of national probe agency.

In the morning on Friday, the NIA team produced the accused, Janepalli Srinivasa Rao, before the Special Court magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody till January 25 at the Rajahmundry Central Jail. The magistrate ordered that the accused be lodged in Rajahmundry jail following the assistant public prosecutor’s (APP) contention that the Vijayawada sub-jail lacked necessary security arrangements such as special rooms. “After taking all the factors and our requests into consideration, the magistrate directed the NIA officials to send Srinivasa Rao to Rajahmundry prison.

He will be under one-week judicial remand. There is a threat to my client’s life,” said Srinivas Rao’s lawyer Abdul Saleem. It may be noted that the NIA investigators filed a petition in the special court on Thursday alleging non-cooperation of the SIT officials. In the petition, the NIA team alleged that the SIT was deliberately adopting noncooperative attitude during the case investigation.

“The investigating agency is at liberty to retain copies of the record while handing over the original case documents, case diary and other evidence for the purpose of record and future needs,” the NIA officials said in their petition.

During the hearing on the petition, Abdul Saleem requested the magistrate to give him the possession of 23 papers written by Srinivasa Rao about his feelings and pain he went through during the case investigation. “Srinivasa Rao wanted to address public regarding the incident and wants to clear the air behind his motive to attack Jagan Mohan Reddy. We requested the magistrate to hand him the letters,” said Saleem.

