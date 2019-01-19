Home Cities Vijayawada

Eight IPS officers promoted and posted in Andhra Pradesh

As many as eight IPS officers in the State got promoted and posted to  various locations on Friday. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   As many as eight IPS officers in the State got promoted and posted to  various locations on Friday. According to the GO, four of eight IPS officials — Dr Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, Kumar Viswajeet, Transport Commissioner N Balasubrahmanyam and Kripanand Tripathi Ujela were promoted to the ADGP rank.

Three officials, including G Pala Raja, S Syam Sundar and CM Trivikrama Varma were promoted to DIG rank, while Vineet Brijlal was promoted to IG rank. While K Vishwajeet is transferred and posted as chairperson, State Level Police Recruitment Board and ADG, Organisation & Coordination, Dr A Ravishankar is transferred and posted as ADGP (law and order) replacing HK Gupta. 

Transport commissioner N Balasubrahmanyam was retained in the same post in the rank of ADGP. Kripanand Tripathi Ujela is posted as ADGP (Home Guards) by creating an ex-cadre post. Harish Kumar Gupta was transferred to Provisioning and Logistics in the existing vacancy. Vineet Brijlal has been transferred and posted as IGP Greyhounds by creating an ex-cadre post.

Varma is transferred and posted as DIG for Eluru Range. He may take charge after the retirement of TRK  Murthy on January 31. G Pala Raju was transferred and posted as DIG, Visakhapatnam Range replacing Ch Srikanth. Srikanth has been posted as DIG,  Technical Services in the head office by creating an ex-cadre post.

IPS officers promotion

