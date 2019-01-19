Eight IPS officers promoted and posted in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as eight IPS officers in the State got promoted and posted to various locations on Friday. According to the GO, four of eight IPS officials — Dr Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, Kumar Viswajeet, Transport Commissioner N Balasubrahmanyam and Kripanand Tripathi Ujela were promoted to the ADGP rank.

Three officials, including G Pala Raja, S Syam Sundar and CM Trivikrama Varma were promoted to DIG rank, while Vineet Brijlal was promoted to IG rank. While K Vishwajeet is transferred and posted as chairperson, State Level Police Recruitment Board and ADG, Organisation & Coordination, Dr A Ravishankar is transferred and posted as ADGP (law and order) replacing HK Gupta.

Transport commissioner N Balasubrahmanyam was retained in the same post in the rank of ADGP. Kripanand Tripathi Ujela is posted as ADGP (Home Guards) by creating an ex-cadre post. Harish Kumar Gupta was transferred to Provisioning and Logistics in the existing vacancy. Vineet Brijlal has been transferred and posted as IGP Greyhounds by creating an ex-cadre post.

Varma is transferred and posted as DIG for Eluru Range. He may take charge after the retirement of TRK Murthy on January 31. G Pala Raju was transferred and posted as DIG, Visakhapatnam Range replacing Ch Srikanth. Srikanth has been posted as DIG, Technical Services in the head office by creating an ex-cadre post.