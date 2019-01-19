Home Cities Vijayawada

MP releases booklet on railway development

The MP said that railway infrastructure projects in the State are going on at a brisk pace and majority of the projects are nearing completion.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Narasapuram MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju released a booklet titled ‘New Railways - New Andhra Pradesh’ in the presence of South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Manager R Dhananjayulu at Bhimavaram Town Railway Station on Thursday. The booklet highlights all the development activities including infrastructure and other safety measures taken in the State since 2014. 

The MP said that railway infrastructure projects in the State are going on at a brisk pace and majority of the projects are nearing completion. He said that the annual budget grant of railways in AP has increased by 232 per cent  in 2018-19 compared to 2014-15 financial year and the capital investment rose from `886 crore from 2009-14 to `2,830 crore from 2014-19.

Bhimavaram Municipal Chairman K Govinda Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure) MVS Ramaraju, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy, Senior DEN (Coordinator) Suryanarayana, branch officers and staff were present.

