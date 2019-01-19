Home Cities Vijayawada

Operators call off stir

The public faced difficulties in getting the required certificates and availing various services as the Mee Seva centres were closed.

Published: 19th January 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Operators of Mee Seva centres across the State have called off their strike on Friday evening following talks between the State government and Mee Seva Operators’ Association (MSOA). More than over 6,000 operators of Mee Seva centres across the State have called for the strike on Thursday, due to which all the Mee Seva centres remained closed on Thursday and Friday. 

The public faced difficulties in getting the required certificates and availing various services as the Mee Seva centres were closed. Operators of Mee Seva centres sought a raise in commission, provision to collect charges for additional scanning of copies etc.  J Satyanarayana, member, MSOA said the officials have agreed to their the operators demands. The officials assured to enhance the commission and issue health cards to them.    

