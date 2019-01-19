Proposals to build advocates block, IT Park cleared by CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cleared a slew of proposals in Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) meeting held under his chairmanship on Friday.

The proposals included the construction of an advocates block in Judicial Complex, which will house the Andhra Pradesh High Court, in Nelapadu, an Information Technology (IT) Park in Venkatapalem and a housing project for the public: HappyNest-2.

The authority also formally approved Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) master plan, submitted by the Foster + Partners. It has also given preliminary approval to the Construction City proposed in Amaravati. According to APCRDA officials, the advocates block will be constructed with `23.15 crore and the tenders for the same will be invited soon. “It will be a G+4 structure with a total built-up area of 71,506 square feet. Each floor will have 35 cabins to accommodate the advocates and other staff.

There will be a library, auditorium and other common amenities on the ground floor,” the officials apprised Naidu. Explaining the features of the 15-storeyed IT park, APCRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said it will have 14.21 lakh sq ft built-up area with 10 lakh sq ft office space.

After the success of the first phase of HappyNest project, the authority has decided to build another 1,704 flats, to be sold to the public. “There will be 12 towers with G+ 23 structures. It will be built at Inavolu,” the officials said. Naidu handed over the letters of award (LoA) to seven groups, which have come forward to establish star hotels in the capital.

The hotel groups include: GV Estates and Hotels (Vivanta), Omsri Bhavanasai LLP (Westin Group), Southern Travels (Marriott), Khandari Hotels (Fortune), Ambica Agarbattis (Regenta Inn), Splendor Landbase Ltd (Ginger) and Swagat Motels (Keys Select). The officials said the groups agreed to establish two five-star, a four-star and four three-star hotels.

The APCRDA meeting

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority also approved Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) master plan, submitted by the Foster + Partners. It has also given preliminary approval to the Construction City proposed in Amaravati. Also, Naidu handed over the letters of award (LoA) to seven groups, which have come forward to establish star hotels in the capital