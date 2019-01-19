Home Cities Vijayawada

Proposals to build advocates block, IT Park cleared by CM Chandrababu Naidu

The authority also formally approved Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) master plan, submitted by the Foster + Partners.

Published: 19th January 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cleared a slew of proposals in Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) meeting held under his chairmanship on Friday. 
The proposals included the construction of an advocates block in Judicial Complex, which will house the Andhra Pradesh High Court, in Nelapadu, an Information Technology (IT) Park in Venkatapalem and a housing project for the public: HappyNest-2. 

The authority also formally approved Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) master plan, submitted by the Foster + Partners. It has also given preliminary approval to the Construction City proposed in Amaravati. According to APCRDA officials, the advocates block will be constructed with `23.15 crore and the tenders for the same will be invited soon. “It will be a G+4 structure with a total built-up area of 71,506 square feet. Each floor will have 35 cabins to accommodate the advocates and other staff.

There will be a library, auditorium and other common amenities on the ground floor,” the officials apprised Naidu.  Explaining the features of the 15-storeyed IT park, APCRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said it will have 14.21 lakh sq ft built-up area with 10 lakh sq ft office space. 

After the success of the first phase of HappyNest project, the authority has decided to build another 1,704 flats, to be sold to the public. “There will be 12 towers with G+ 23 structures. It will be built at Inavolu,” the officials said. Naidu handed over the letters of award (LoA) to seven groups, which have come forward to establish star hotels in the capital.

The hotel groups include: GV Estates and Hotels (Vivanta), Omsri Bhavanasai LLP (Westin Group), Southern Travels (Marriott), Khandari Hotels (Fortune), Ambica Agarbattis (Regenta Inn), Splendor Landbase Ltd (Ginger) and Swagat Motels (Keys Select). The officials said the groups agreed to establish two five-star, a four-star and four three-star hotels. 

The APCRDA meeting 
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority also approved Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) master plan, submitted by the Foster + Partners. It has also given preliminary approval to the Construction City proposed in Amaravati. Also, Naidu handed over the letters of award (LoA) to seven groups, which have come forward to establish star hotels in the capital

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APCRDA Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp