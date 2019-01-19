Home Cities Vijayawada

Puja for TTD temple in Amaravati on January 31

The Bhukarshana Puja for the Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram in Amaravati is scheduled on January 31, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has said.

Published: 19th January 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, along with government officials, inspects the land where the TTD temple will come up | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Bhukarshana Puja for the Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram in Amaravati is scheduled on January 31, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has said.Speaking to media persons on the Divya Kshetram premises here on Friday, the EO said, “The APCRDA has given 25 acres of land to TTD, of which five acres will be dedicated for construction of the temple, while in the remaining 20 acres, master plan is being prepared for the  construction of Kalyana Mandapam, auditorium etc. The muhurat for Bhukarshana Puja on January 31 is fixed between 9.15 am and 9.45 am.” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also given consent to take part in the ritual. 

“We reviewed the arrangements for setting up stalls, annaprasadam counters etc. for this fete. We are also inviting Srivari Sevakulu to take part in this religious programme,” he said.According to him, temples which were constructed by TTD at Kurukshetra is also attracting devotees in large numbers. On January 27, Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram at Kanyakumari will take place which marks the ceremonial opening of the temple, he said. 

Similarly, Divya Kshetrams are coming up at Bhubaneswar, Vizag and also in Agency areas including Rampachodavaram, Seethampeta and Parvathipuram at a cost of `4 crore, he added.The TTD EO clarified that the temple which is coming up at Amaravati at `150 crore is not a replica of Tirumala temple. But all the kainkaryam will be on par with Tirumala shrine. 

“Starting from Suprabhatam to Ekantha Seva, all the rituals performed at Srivari temple in Tirumala will be replicated in this temple also,” he maintained. To provide aesthetic feel to the temple, stone masonry has been taken up instead of brick construction, he added.

Anil Kumar Singhal invited all the devotees, volunteers and Dharma Pracharam artistes to take part in the Bhukarshana fete. After this ceremony, other rituals will last till February 10. So all the arrangements are going on to accommodate ritwiks, distribute anna prasadam, arrange book stalls, display the model temple etc., the EO said.

Earlier, the EO along with Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Chandrasekhar Reddy, Agama Advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu, Deputy EO Rajendrudu, Annaprasadam special officer Venugopal and other senior officials inspected the ongoing works.

Bhukarshana Puja

