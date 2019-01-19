SVIMS has key role to play in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised upon developing Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati as the number one medical institution in the country in the next five years. Chairing the 18th governing body meeting of SVIMS in Amaravati on Friday, the Chief Minister said SVIMS has an important role to play in the State government’s goal of transforming Andhra Pradesh into Arogya Andhra Pradesh.

On the occasion, he stressed the need for medical institutions like SVIMS adopting villages and taking care of the health and medical needs of those villages. He said SVIMS has to have short-term and long-term goals.

He promised to make budgetary allocation for salaries to SVIMS employees and directed Principal Secretary (Health) Poonam Malakondaiah to do the needful. He sought details of budget allocations from TTD to SVIMS and discussed measures needed to be taken for self-sufficiency of SVIMS.