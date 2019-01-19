Home Cities Vijayawada

Trader ends life by consuming pesticide

Alleging pressures from financiers, a ghee trader committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Vidyadharapuram under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Friday.

By Express News Service

Though the incident happened on Thursday night, it came to light after Pasupuleti Sanjeev Kumar’s body was discovered by his wife Lakshmi in the guest room of their house.

According to Bhavanipuram police, the 50-year-old victim ran a ghee business at One-town and reportedly took `15 lakh as loan from financiers. When they demanded that he repay the loan amount, Sanjeev sought a few more months’ time, pleading he had incurred losses in his business.

He was upset as they refused to give him time and took the extreme step. He also left a note explaining the reasons and details of the loans he took from financiers. Following a complaint lodged by his wife Lakshmi, a case of suspicious death was registered and called for a detailed investigation.

Woman from Tamil Nadu hangs self
Guntur:A married woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Karampudi of Guntur district on Friday. The 28-year-old victim, Rajamailee, used a saree to hang herself from the ceiling of the rented accommodation, police suspected.  Karampudi Sub Inspector M Murali added the victim’s husband, who had gone out to the market at the time of the incident, broke into the house after his knocking on the main door did not evoke any response. Rajamailee and her husband Pandyan were from Tamil Nadu and living in the town for the last four years.  A case was filed and the police were yet to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide.

