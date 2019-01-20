‘Administrative sanction for Chodavaram check dam soon’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department is awaiting administrative sanction for the check dam proposed at Chodavaram, downstream Prakasam Barrage. Officials of the Water Resources Department said the project would get clearance shortly and that the tenders would be invited soon after. The check-dam, which will be constructed at 16 km downstream of the barrage, will store 2.7 TMC of water, which is usually let into the sea whenever there are floods, they added. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 898 crore.

“We had sent a proposal for the project a few months ago, which is currently under examination. We expect to get administrative sanction soon as both, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, are keen on taking the project forward,” an official explained.

He further added that the government, which is on a foundation-laying spree, may break the ground to formally launch the project before the election code comes into effect. It may be noted that CM Naidu, after laying the foundation for the ‘Iconic Bridge’ last week, said the government would soon launch the works of Chodavaram check-dam and that a bridge would also be built.

The officials further said that another check-dam, proposed further downstream of the Prakasam Barrage, is still in a preliminary stage. “The survey for the second water storage facility proposed at 60th km -- after Srikakulam in Krishna district -- downstream the Barrage. It is being planned to store 4.7 TMC of water with an estimated Rs 1,200 crore. It will take some time,” they observed.