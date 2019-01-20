Home Cities Vijayawada

All India Junior Badminton Tourney from January 22

About 600 players representing all parts of Indian Union are participating in this tournament, he added. 

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Capital Badminton Association (ACBA) affiliated to AP Badminton Association will organise Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament-2019 for U-19 Boys and Girls at Vijayawada Club and Pro Shuttlers Badminton Academy, Tadepalli from January 22 to 27. SRM University is presenting the tourney. 

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, ACBA organising secretary and president Y Rajasekhar said that the tournament will be inaugurated by MP Kesineni Srinivas on January 24 in the presence of AP Badminton Association president TG Venkatesh, SAAP chairman P Ankamma Chowdary and MP K Rammohan Naidu. Omar Rashid, Secretary (Events), BAI will also participate in the tournament.

The tourney will provide an opportunity for the budding players to get selected for Indian Junior team to participate in Dutch and German Junior International Tournament to be held in March. Reputed international players like Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (Telangana), Priyanshu Rajawat (Madhya Pradesh), Unnati Bisht (Uttaranchal), Maisnam Meiraba, Pranav Rao Gandham, Pullela Sai Vishnu and others will participate in the tourney, he said. 

‘’About 680 entries have been received for qualifying and main draw matches. The qualifying matches will be held on January 22 and 23 at Vijayawada Club and Pro Badminton Academy, Tadepalli. About `4 lakh prize money will be awarded to players, said APBA secretary Ch Raghu Kiran. Main draw matches will be held at both stadiums from January 24. All top junior international players are taking part in this tournament. 

The Badminton Association of India has nominated Md Ali, senior referee from Tamil Nadu, as referee assisted by P Ramakrishnaiah from Andhra Pradesh as deputy referee. About 25 qualified umpires and technical officials are nominated by BAI to officiate the matches. 

