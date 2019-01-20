Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Blade batch’ member attacks two men in Vijayawada

In a yet another alleged blade batch attack, two persons were injured after miscreants assaulted them with a sharp object near Kummaripalem Center under Bhavanipuram police station limits.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a yet another alleged blade batch attack, two persons were injured after miscreants assaulted them with a sharp object near Kummaripalem Center under Bhavanipuram police station limits.  Though the incident took place on Friday, it came to light on Saturday after the victims, who work as autorickshaw drivers, lodged a complaint with the Bhavanipuram police.

The main accused, who was identified as Shaik Imran–a resident of Kummaripalem Katta, got into a verbal confrontation with Srinivasa Rao and Narasayya around 11 pm when the duo were on their way home. Two others were also present with Imran, who, in an inebriated state, attacked the drivers with a sharp blade. The victims, who received several cut injuries, were admitted to a government hospital, police said.

However, the police, which has finished its primary investigation, ruled out the possibility of the accused belonging to a blade-batch gang. “Following the complaint, we initiated a manhunt to nab Imran, who is absconding at the time. He and his friends are petty old offenders. The allegations of involvement of ‘blade-batch’ in this incident are purely baseless. The victims and accused had differences in the past. The victims might have been attacked in a fit of rage,” Bhavanipuram police said.

It may be noted that Governorpet police had recently arrested a man who attacked an Armed Reserve (AR) constable at Vijayawada Railway station last Saturday. They also seized 200 kg ganja worth `5 lakh from his possession. The incident was also suspected to be carried out by a blade batch member.  

