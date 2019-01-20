Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada boy gets 100 percentile in JEE

Speaking to TNIE, Chetan Reddy said that with support from his family and college lecturers, he was able to crack the JEE Mains.

Published: 20th January 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  16-year-old Vijayawada boy Bojja Chetan Reddy is among the 15 candidates from across the country who secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains 2019, the results of which were announced on Saturday. 

Speaking to TNIE, Chetan Reddy said that with support from his family and college lecturers, he was able to crack the JEE Mains. “I have never expected that I would be the topper from the State. It is a huge surprise. Though the JEE pattern had some major changes this time, I didn’t feel nervous at all as I worked hard,” he added.

Chetan further said that he would also appear for JEE Mains-II in April. 
“I prefer to opt for Electronics and Communications Engineering in IIT Delhi or Computer Science in IIT Mumbai. My father Ramesh Reddy is a professor of Electronics at an engineering college, he is my support and inspiration for being an engineer. My aim is to start a company of my own and create employment for others.”The first JEE Mains exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between January 8-12 across 258 cities in the country and abroad. 

Four from Telangana
Fifteen candidates from across the country scored 100 percentile in the first JEE Mains. Of these, four were from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bojja Chetan Reddy JEE Mains JEE Mains 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp