Vijayawada boy gets 100 percentile in JEE

VIJAYAWADA: 16-year-old Vijayawada boy Bojja Chetan Reddy is among the 15 candidates from across the country who secured 100 percentile in the JEE Mains 2019, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

Speaking to TNIE, Chetan Reddy said that with support from his family and college lecturers, he was able to crack the JEE Mains. “I have never expected that I would be the topper from the State. It is a huge surprise. Though the JEE pattern had some major changes this time, I didn’t feel nervous at all as I worked hard,” he added.

Chetan further said that he would also appear for JEE Mains-II in April.

“I prefer to opt for Electronics and Communications Engineering in IIT Delhi or Computer Science in IIT Mumbai. My father Ramesh Reddy is a professor of Electronics at an engineering college, he is my support and inspiration for being an engineer. My aim is to start a company of my own and create employment for others.”The first JEE Mains exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between January 8-12 across 258 cities in the country and abroad.

Four from Telangana

Fifteen candidates from across the country scored 100 percentile in the first JEE Mains. Of these, four were from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh.