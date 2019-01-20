Eateries in Tiruvur come under scanner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Food Safety department conducted raids at restaurants in Tiruvur mandal of Krishna district on Saturday and found that a few eateries were serving stale food to their customers. In their surprise raids, the officials noticed eateries, such as Bommarillu, Himasree, Vijayalakshmi and Srinivasa, serving stale food that was prepared a few days ago. They further collected samples of refrigerated meat and sent them to a laboratory for tests and analysis.

Kitchens of some of the restaurants were also found to be unhygienic. As such, their owners were issued betterment notices.“All the restaurants we visited are running without a necessary licence and hygienic conditions in the kitchen goes for a toss. If they do not improve sanitation, stringent action will be initiated against them,” N Purnachandra Rao of the Food Safety department said.