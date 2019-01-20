Fopple Drones and Kulfy emerge winners at StartAP festival 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day StartAP festival 2019 concluded on a grand note here on Saturday. Isthriwala, Fopple Drones, Napanta, Mentor Mind and Kulfy Fountane Labs have been shortlisted among the 15 start-ups, which pitched their innovations. Of the five shortlisted, Fopple Drones and Kulfy were declared winners at the StartAP festival 2019.

Gopi Raja, founder of Fopple Technologies Pvt Ltd, who hails from Vijayawada, has designed a drone that can spray fertilisers on crops. “I belong to a farmer’s family. I used to see how my father used to sprinkle fertilisers with his hands. It looked very dangerous for me as a child. That is when I decided to invent something that can help farmers spray pesticides without having to touch them,” he said.

The other winner, Kulfy App allows people to send graphics interchange format (GIFs) through apps such as WhatsApp. The unique aspect of these GIFs is that they are created in regional language. AP Innovation Valley CEO Winny Patro gave away cash prize of `2 lakh to both the winners.“We are happy to be back in Amaravati after two years and the event evoked huge response. We will continue to bring together high-impact entrepreneurs, students and visionaries and make AP as their launchpad,” said StartAP CEO Siddharth Marupeddi.

Well-established entrepreneurs such as Sudhakar Reddy, founder and CEO of Abhibus, Srikanth Bolla, founder of Bollant Industries, Anil Bharadwaj, co-founder and CCO of Payswiff and Prabhu Kishore Vallurupalli, founder of Varun Group shared their experiences and encouraged the budding entrepreneurs.

“All the start-up founders should keep in mind that one should be ambitious and not greedy. I bought the land for Novotel Vijayawada Varun in 1985-86, but I built the hotel 33 years later. You should know what should be done when,” Vallurupalli said.

Event at a glance

5new start-up products launched

15start-ups pitched their product innovations

20high-impact entrepreneurs participated in the event

2best start-ups announced

20other start-ups showcased their products and services at their stalls