Is denying AP its rights special treatment? CM Chandrababu Naidu to Rajnath Singh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has found fault with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for his statement that the State is being given special treatment by the Centre. In a teleconference with party cadre on Saturday, he said during his 29 visits to New Delhi, there was no response from the Centre towards his request to fulfil the promises made to the State and he was sent empty-handed. “Was it special treatment?” he questioned.

Naidu accused the BJP of creating unrest in the temples of the country and cited Sabarimala incidents as an example. Ram temple issue was also brought to the forefront for creating unrest. People should be wary of such tactics of the saffron party, he stressed. Pointing out at the non-participation of the TRS and YSRC in an anti-BJP rally in Kolkata on Saturday, the TDP chief said it clearly shows that those two parties are sailing with the BJP. Those who attended the rally are anti-BJP and those who did not are pro-BJP, he stressed.

He dismissed the proposed federal front as a big zero and said it is only meant for drumming up support for Narendra Modi. Commenting on the political developments in Karnataka, the TDP chief said BJP was resorting to its old tricks and purchasing MLAs to destabilise the Congress-JD (S) government there.

“Time has come to explain to the people about the conspiracies of BJP and how it is stifling the spirit of democracy,” he said while asking the party activists to use their mobile phones to become active on the social media for campaigning against BJP, YSR Congress and TRS.

At the same time, he wanted them to explain to the people of the State what the TDP government has been doing for them. Naidu stressed the need for TDP retaining power in the State. He wanted the party activists to draw a parallel between villages of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to drive home the point that AP is faring better in rural development when compared to the neighbouring State.

He called upon the party cadre to strive to ensure victory for the party in all the 25 Lok Sabha and 150 Assembly seats in the State. He praised them for their dedication and successful organising various programme to mark the death anniversary of NTR. He also appreciated the development of NTR Gardens in Sattenapalli of Guntur district on the lines of Buddha Purnima project.