Jagan attack case: HC rejects government's House Motion petition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant development in the YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday rejected the House Motion petition filed by the State government and asked it to list it for Monday. A team of the State government officials met one of the High Court judges in a private hotel where he is staying and submitted the petition.

The judge told the officials to list the petition on Monday. The Sankranti holidays of the High Court will end on Sunday and the court will resume functioning from Monday in the temporary office set up at the CM’s camp office here. Addressing the media, YSRC legal advisor Kotamraju Sujatha Sharma said the TDP government fears that the truth behind the attack will be revealed in the NIA investigation.

“The TDP government filed the emergence petition on Saturday even though there is no need for the same now. We also filed a caveat petition anticipating that the government will try to create hurdles to the investigating agency,” she said. On Monday, the High Court will also hear in caveat petition filed by the YSRC.

A source close to Advocate General said the petition is about listing the petition on Monday as the list has already been finalised. He said the judge agreed to list it for Monday. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expedited its probe into the case. Three NIA officials, led by DSP Venkatadri, questioned YSRC and former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad at the latter’s residence at Sithammadhara in Visakhapatnam on Saturday evening. They also questioned YSRC leaders Karanam Dharmasri, J Sridhar, P Rajanna Dora, Vijayakumar, D Chandrasekhara Reddy, KK Raju, K Rajiv and other party leaders on the occasion.

“The NIA officials issued notices to us to appear before them. Hence, we all gathered here today. The NIA sleuths asked us for the minute details of the incident. As we all were there near Jagan on the day of the incident, we clearly explained about the whole incident,” Karanam Dharmasri said. A waiter in the restaurant in Visakhapatnam Airport, J Srinivasa Rao attacked the YSRC chief at the airport when the latter was about to board the Hyderabad-bound flight, on October 25 last year.

“Srinivasa attacked Jagan with a sharp rooster fight knife, causing injury to his left shoulder. I told the NIA officials that Srinivasa Rao tried to attack Jagan again. But, some of our party members and I, local police and CISF staff went to Jagan’s rescue and caught the accused. At that moment, after seeing his behaviour and tendency, Jagan said ‘he seems to be a psycho or a mental fellow. Don’t beat him and leave him alone.’ Later, the Airport authorities provided first aid to Jagan and after changing the shirt, he went to Hyderabad hospital for better treatment,” Dharmasri told TNIE.

NIA officials arrived at Malla Vijaya Prasad’s residence at around 3.45 p.m and the questioning continued till 6.45 p.m.According to NIA sources, the interrogation of YSRC leaders was completed on Saturday.

On January 15, NIA questioned YSRC party Vizag office in-charge Krishnakanth at the Kailasagiri-Reserved Police Training Centre. The NIA officials are waiting to record the statement of Harshavardhan Chowdary, owner of Fusion Foods restaurant, where the accused was working. The restaurant owner reportedly requested the NIA to permit him to take rest until January 21, citing injury on his leg.