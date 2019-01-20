Home Cities Vijayawada

Lalithaa Jewellery’s outlet opening in Vijayawada

South India’s leading jeweller Lalithaa Jewellery will open its outlet at Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Siddhartha Nagar on January 21.  

Kiran Kumar, CMD of Lalitha Jewellery

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South India’s leading jeweller Lalithaa Jewellery will open its outlet at Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Siddhartha Nagar on January 21.  “We have invested Rs 300 crore. The outlet with 80,000 sqft showroom, will have a wide-range collections of hallmark certified gold jewellery, IGI certified diamond jewellery, contemporary silverware, fashionable stone-encrusted offerings and classically designed jewellery,’’ said M Kiran Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Lalithaa Jewellery Mart during a press conference here on Saturday.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will inaugurate the ground floor of the outlet, while the first floor will be inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Lyca Group Chairman A Subaskaran will inaugurate the diamond jewellery and silverware floor, he said. 

Informing about the price range in the new outlet, Kiran Kumar said that diamond jewellery range starts from `46,000 per carat and with VA (Value Added) charges of `975 per gram. All diamond jewels at Lalithaa come with E-F colour grade and VVS clarity, adding further premium to their worth.

The buyback policy offers 100 per cent value against exchange for new diamond jewels and 85 per cent against cash. Customers are also given the provision of choosing any item at Lalithaa Jewellery, take a picture of it along with an estimate slip and compare it with similar items at other outlets. Then the customer can buy that specific item from the outlet offering the lowest price, he said. 

