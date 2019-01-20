Nara Lokesh-led delegation to leave for Davos today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to attract investments to the State, a delegation led by IT Minister Nara Lokesh will leave for Davos, Switzerland, on Sunday to participate in the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Lokesh will address 12 sessions and participate in 30 high-level bilateral meetings scheduled over three days starting Monday.

According to a press note from the minister’s office, Lokesh will make multiple presentations on the investment potential in Andhra Pradesh, besides highlighting the policies of the State government to encourage the investors. Though Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had also planned to go to the annual global summit, he cancelled his visit due to “prior engagements in the State”. Instead, Naidu deputed his son Lokesh to head the delegation.

The theme of this year’s WEF is ‘Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’.The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will host sessions on global economy, natural farming, technologies for tomorrow, globalisation and other subjects.

The government has also set up Andhra Pradesh Lounge to showcase prowess, strength, citizens, economy and culture of Andhra Pradesh. The government has been setting up the lounge since 2016, where bilateral meetings would be held by the State delegation. The Annual Global CEO Roundtable will also be organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the State government at the lounge.

The delegation consists of Principal Secretary (Health) Poonam Malakondaiah, Agriculture Advisor to State government T Vijay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Infrastructure, Investments, Energy and APCRDA) Ajay Jain, CEO of APEDB J Krishna Kishore, Secretary (Industries) Solomon Arokiaraj, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APIIC Ahmed Babu, Secretary (Information and Public Relations) B Ramanjaneyulu, Secretary, Health Advisor to the government Jitendar Sharma and others. The event will be attended by over 60 heads of states, heads of Fortune 500 companies, global innovators, heads of bilateral and multilateral institutions and heads of leading global educational institutions.