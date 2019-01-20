Renaming Vavilala Ghat unacceptable, says IYR Krishna Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong objection to the TDP government’s decision to rename Vavilala Gopala Krishnayya Ghat in Sattanepalli to NTR Sagar, former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao has demanded that the decision be reconsidered. He said the TDP, which often talks about Telugu pride, has insulted the very spirit of it by taking the decision to rechristen the ghat.

“The government’s move to change the name is unacceptable. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should remember that Telugu pride does not mean the TDP. NT Rama Rao is one among the Telugu stalwart politicians. By taking such a decision, the TDP has insulted the spirit shown by a selfless freedom fighter, Vavilala Gopala Krishnayya,” the former chief secretary, who joined the BJP recently, said on Saturday.

It maybe noted that the State government has erected a 36-ft-tall bronze statue of NTR, on a 40-ft pedestal, in Vavilala Ghat, which was inaugurated by Naidu on Friday. Rao demanded immediate response from the State government. “The government should clarify if Telugu identity means NTR alone. There won’t be any objection if the government develops a new ghat and names it after NTR,” he said.