Home Cities Vijayawada

Sankranti rush managed effectively: South Central Railway

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday said they have effectively handled the rush due to Sankranti at railway stations.

Published: 20th January 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday said they have effectively handled the rush due to Sankranti at railway stations. The SCR put into service 27 special trains between Vijayawada, Kakinada, Narasapur, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore and other important cities to clear the heavy flow of passengers in the festive season.

“The number of rail users had tripled even three days before Bhogi. To give a comfortable experience to the passengers, officials of the commercial and operating department cooperated with other railway officials to manage the rush,” they said.  In the return direction, 13 special fare trains, five Jansadharan trains and four Suvidha trains were run on January 18, 19 and 29 towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada, Kakinada, Nagarsol, Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Kamakhya, Ernakulam and Jaipur.

On January 11, 12 and 13, 4.49 lakh unreserved passengers as against 3.79 lakh in the previous year commuted from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secundrabad. This helped the SCR generate revenue of Rs 3.99 crores, which is 29 per cent more than it did the previous year. The authorities are expecting huge traffic at Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations on January 18, 19 and 20.  All officials and staff of the zone are instructed to be alert and ready for prompt and needy action to handle the traffic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sankranti rush South Central Railway Vijayawada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp