Sankranti rush managed effectively: South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday said they have effectively handled the rush due to Sankranti at railway stations. The SCR put into service 27 special trains between Vijayawada, Kakinada, Narasapur, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore and other important cities to clear the heavy flow of passengers in the festive season.

“The number of rail users had tripled even three days before Bhogi. To give a comfortable experience to the passengers, officials of the commercial and operating department cooperated with other railway officials to manage the rush,” they said. In the return direction, 13 special fare trains, five Jansadharan trains and four Suvidha trains were run on January 18, 19 and 29 towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada, Kakinada, Nagarsol, Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Kamakhya, Ernakulam and Jaipur.

On January 11, 12 and 13, 4.49 lakh unreserved passengers as against 3.79 lakh in the previous year commuted from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secundrabad. This helped the SCR generate revenue of Rs 3.99 crores, which is 29 per cent more than it did the previous year. The authorities are expecting huge traffic at Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations on January 18, 19 and 20. All officials and staff of the zone are instructed to be alert and ready for prompt and needy action to handle the traffic.