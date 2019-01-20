Two killed as car hits motorbike in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons died on the spot owing to severe head injuries when a bike on which they were travelling was hit by a car near Ramachandrapuram in A Konduru mandal in the late hours of Saturday. Eyewitnesses told police that the accident took place after one of the car tyres got punctured. The car driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

According to the A Konduru police, the deceased were identified as Mallarapu Nageswara Rao and Challa Sambasiva Rao of A Konduru mandal. They were on their way home from Mylavaram when the accident took place.

Passers-by rushed the two to the government hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. Police registered a case of accidental death and compounded the car. Car driver Babu Rao also suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

