Home Cities Vijayawada

Two killed as car hits motorbike in Krishna

Two persons died on the spot owing to severe head injuries when a bike on which they were travelling was hit by a car near Ramachandrapuram in A Konduru mandal in the late hours of Saturday.

Published: 20th January 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons died on the spot owing to severe head injuries when a bike on which they were travelling was hit by a car near Ramachandrapuram in A Konduru mandal in the late hours of Saturday. Eyewitnesses told police that the accident took place after one of the car tyres got punctured. The car driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

According to the A Konduru police, the deceased were identified as Mallarapu Nageswara Rao and Challa Sambasiva Rao of A Konduru mandal. They were on their way home from Mylavaram when the accident took place.

Passers-by rushed the two to the government hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. Police registered a case of accidental death and compounded the car. Car driver Babu Rao also suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Konduru police Motorbike Accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp