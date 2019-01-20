VMC mulls waiving interest on tax arrears

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With no signs of the Central and State government offices paying tax arrears to the civic body, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been mulling waiving interest to the tune of Rs 31 crore on the total tax arrears worth about Rs 60 crore. However, the civic body’s decision has been drawing sharp criticism from general public and taxpayers.

They are questioning the rationale behind doing such favour to the government offices and educational institutions. Instead, they are seeking the VMC officials to stop penalising the citizens, who failed to pay their taxes on time.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior VMC official on condition of anonymity, said the Central and State government offices and educational institutions have to pay tax arrears worth `60 crore since 1988. Property tax is the major source of revenue for the Corporation to undertake various infrastructure projects.

To recover dues, the VMC has recently met the representatives of various government offices and educational institutions and appealed to them to pay tax arrears and extend their support for the development of city. Majority of them expressed their willingness to pay only the actual tax amount seeking interest waiver. ‘’A proposal in this regard had been taken to the notice of the State government and a decision is likely to be taken in the next Cabinet session,’’ he added.

