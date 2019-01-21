Two groups clash at liquor shop in Gannavaram mandal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Dalithawada of Kesarapalli village in Gannavaram mandal on Sunday evening when two groups clashed at a liquor shop over a petty issue.

According to sources, the situation in the village became tensed with more than 100 people, belonging to two castes, attacking each other with stones. However, police from reached the spot and brought the situation under control.