Disabled youth attempts suicide

Alleging harassment for money by a home guard, a physically-challenged youth attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Nandigama on Sunday evening.

Published: 21st January 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

According to police, victim Shaik Sharif (29), a resident of Nehru Nagar in Nandigama, has many cases filed against him at Nandigama police station. To help him out from the cases, home guard Anand Kumar demanded money and allegedly mounted pressure on Sharif when he failed to do so. ”Unable to face Anand’s pressure for money, Sharif attempted suicide. Anand also abused him pointing out his disability and threatened to file false cases against him,” alleged Sharif’s family members. Based on a complaint, the Nandigama police filed a case.

Suicide helplines 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni: 040-66202000

