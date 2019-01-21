Food delivery boys ignore traffic rules, public safety

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a rat race to provide food to customers faster than their competitors, delivery boys, attached to food aggregators such as Zomato, Uber Eats and Swiggy, show little regard to traffic rules and public safety. They are frequently seen driving rashly, talking on their mobile phones while riding and drive on the wrong side of the road.

Delivery boys plying on the busy streets such as Eluru Road, Bandar Road and Besant Road is a common scene.

Sai Krishna of Suryaraopet said, “These men drive dangerously. They not only block roads in front of restaurants and eateries, but also drive on the wrong side. Frequent accidents involving food delivery boys have created panic among the residents. Though these mishaps take place throughout the city, a very few are reported.”

However, the reason behind these men often flouting traffic rules is because of the stiff and increased competition as there are now multiple food aggregators offering their services in Vijayawada. Most of these delivery persons earn `10,000 per month, including all incentives. What’s more they are always keen to gain extra points by delivering food faster than the time limit set by their companies, once orders are placed.

Admitting the fact that they are left with little option than drive faster to houses of customers in less than 30 minutes, delivery boys this reporter spoke to said they were fined on numerous occasions for flouting traffic rules.

“We are supposed to reach our customers as early as possible. If we fail to get the food delivered within 30 minutes, we lose our earnings from that specific order. I was fined `1,000 by traffic police for driving in the wrong direction a week ago,” Sudhakar, a delivery boy, said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Y Ravi Shankar Reddy told the TNIE that the police were using CCTVs to identify traffic violators and that delivery boys must be made aware about traffic rules. “We are will conduct an awareness session soon for delivery boys and their executives. It is not about how fast food reaches the customers, but how safely these men deliver their orders. They must abide by traffic rules at all times.”