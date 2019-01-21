Home Cities Vijayawada

Food delivery boys ignore traffic rules, public safety

They are frequently seen driving rashly, talking on their mobile phones while riding and drive on the wrong side of the road. 

Published: 21st January 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

A delivery boy zipping through a busy road in wrong direction in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a rat race to provide food to customers faster than their competitors, delivery boys, attached to food aggregators such as Zomato, Uber Eats and Swiggy, show little regard to traffic rules and public safety. They are frequently seen driving rashly, talking on their mobile phones while riding and drive on the wrong side of the road.

Delivery boys plying on the busy streets such as Eluru Road, Bandar Road and Besant Road is a common scene. 

Sai Krishna of Suryaraopet said, “These men drive dangerously. They not only block roads in front of restaurants and eateries, but also drive on the wrong side. Frequent accidents involving food delivery boys have created panic among the residents. Though these mishaps take place throughout the city, a very few are reported.”

However, the reason behind these men often flouting traffic rules is because of the stiff and increased competition as there are now multiple food aggregators offering their services in Vijayawada. Most of these delivery persons earn `10,000 per month, including all incentives. What’s more they are always keen to gain extra points by delivering food faster than the time limit set by their companies, once orders are placed.

Admitting the fact that they are left with little option than drive faster to houses of customers in less than 30 minutes, delivery boys this reporter spoke to said they were fined on numerous occasions for flouting traffic rules. 

“We are supposed to reach our customers as early as possible. If we fail to get the food delivered within 30 minutes, we lose our earnings from that specific order. I was fined `1,000 by traffic police for driving in the wrong direction a week ago,” Sudhakar, a delivery boy, said. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Y Ravi Shankar Reddy told the TNIE that the police were using CCTVs to identify traffic violators and that delivery boys must be made aware about traffic rules. “We are will conduct an awareness session soon for delivery boys and their executives. It is not about how fast food reaches the customers, but how safely these men deliver their orders. They must abide by traffic rules at all times.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food delivery boys Zomato Uber Eats Swiggy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp