Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra government to make Amaravati energy-efficient

AP’s model of ECBC is exemplary in implementation through online permissions, he said.

Published: 21st January 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of efforts to construct a world-class greenfield capital city and to make Andhra Pradesh energy efficient, the State government has taken a significant step towards implementation of Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Building Code (APECBC)-2017 in the State. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) may issue a GO in this regard soon.
In a teleconference with senior officials of energy and municipal administration, Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha said the State was the first in South India to incorporate the APECBC into State law and adopt the same. 

He said the government has decided to push APECBC movement in the State and implement the mandatory APECBC to help achieve 20 per cent to 22 per cent energy savings in all APECBC-compliant commercial buildings in the State. 

“As we are building a world-class greenfield capital city, the Chief Minister wants the entire Amaravati region to be blue and green, and energy-efficient. All the commercial buildings in the region must comply with APECBC norms to benefit the common man, society and environment,” he said. Punetha said Naidu had directed that stress be laid on energy security and steps be taken to strengthen the sector and implement 24x7 power supply.

“In fact, the buildings consume more than 31 per cent of the total electricity demand in the country and this will increase by 2030. State has already set a target of achieving 13,000 to 15,000 MU, which is around 25 per cent savings of the total energy requirement of 52,000 MU per annum. The implementation of energy efficiency measures, including implementation of ECBC, will help achieve this target and successfully implement the 24x7 power supply scheme,” he said. 

MAUD principal secretary Karikal Valaven said that in view of the benefits of energy conservation in the building sector, after several deliberations, MAUD Minister P Narayana gave his nod to draft a GO for APECBC a few days ago and it is likely to be issued soon. He said the MAUD has already launched the online Development Permission Management System (DPMS) on October 15 last. 

“The APECBC compliance is mandatory for any commercial building or complex having a plot area of 1,000 square metre or more or a built-up area of 2,000 sq mt or more. Buildings of a certain type such as multiplexes and hotels must comply with the APECBC, irrespective of their built-up area. This would benefit builders as the APECBC compliance buildings have a huge demand in the market,” he said. 
Principal secretary (energy) Ajay Jain said the implementation would result in 35 per cent of direct energy conservation and reduce power bills. AP’s model of ECBC is exemplary in implementation through online permissions, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Energy-efficient Amaravati Conservation Building Code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp