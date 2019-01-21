Pelican Fest at Atapaka bird sanctuary on February 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kolleru, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the country, is set to host the Pelican Festival at the Atapaka bird sanctuary on February 3. Officials have started making arrangements to attract tourists for ‘Pakshula Panduga’ at Atapaka village, located on the borders of the Krishna and West Godavari districts.

According to District Collector B Lakshmikantham, over 5,000 pelican birds from countries such as Nigeria, Russia, Australia and Africa will travel for over 3,500 km to reach the lake, breed and fly away with their young ones during winters.

“Last year, we decided to organise the festival in a grand way every year. It will be organised by the tourism department in collaboration with the forest department this year. This festival gives people the chance to experience nature and capture some of its best moments. Atapaka village will host this festival every year and be developed as a major tourist attraction soon,” he added.

Film artists and noted singers will perform cultural programmes at the sanctuary, which will be decorated to welcome the birds and tourists, he added. Students can visit this festival and learn interesting facts about the birds too. Apart from this, various competitions will be conducted and visitors can take part in them and win prizes.