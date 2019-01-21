Home Cities Vijayawada

Rally to raise awareness on fuel conservation held in Vijayawada

A bicycle rally was held in city on Sunday as part of  ‘SAKSHAM-2019’, a month-long campaign informing people of methods to conserve fuel for the next generations.

Published: 21st January 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

People take part in cycle rally to create awareness on fuel conservation in city | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A bicycle rally was held in city on Sunday as part of  ‘SAKSHAM-2019’, a month-long campaign informing people of methods to conserve fuel for the next generations.

The rally was organised by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) and Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA).

Deputy Mayor G Venkata Ramana Rao flagged off the bicycle rally from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium and it passed through Red Circle, ROI office junction, civil courts junction, CVR municipal corporation high school, Hotel Minerva, and Museum Road, and culminated at the sub-collector’s office.

HPCL chief regional manager M Venugopal, State coordinator for Oil Industry, Andhra Pradesh, GKKV Umamaheswara Rao, representatives of various NGOs, students, cycling club members and representatives of various oil companies took part in the rally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SAKSHAM-2019 BPCL PCRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp