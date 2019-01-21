Rally to raise awareness on fuel conservation held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A bicycle rally was held in city on Sunday as part of ‘SAKSHAM-2019’, a month-long campaign informing people of methods to conserve fuel for the next generations.

The rally was organised by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) and Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA).

Deputy Mayor G Venkata Ramana Rao flagged off the bicycle rally from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium and it passed through Red Circle, ROI office junction, civil courts junction, CVR municipal corporation high school, Hotel Minerva, and Museum Road, and culminated at the sub-collector’s office.

HPCL chief regional manager M Venugopal, State coordinator for Oil Industry, Andhra Pradesh, GKKV Umamaheswara Rao, representatives of various NGOs, students, cycling club members and representatives of various oil companies took part in the rally.