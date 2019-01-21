Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 10k minimum wages for archakas on cards?

Published: 21st January 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advisor to the State government (Endowments), Cheruvu Ramakotaiah, on Sunday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed interest in providing Rs 10,000 minimum wages to temple archakas under the purview of endowments across the State.

Participating in the State executive committee meeting of Aadhi Saiva (Archaka) Sangham held in Vijayawada, Ramakotaiah elaborated on the schemes formulated by the government for the welfare of archakas.

As part of the initiative, the government is likely to make an announcement to provide health insurance scheme (Arogya Bhima) and housing facility for the archakas in villages, he said. GO 64 will be implemented soon to make a provision for having hereditary posts of temple archakas, he added.  The officials appealed to the authorities in the department not to pressurise the archakas committed to their profession. Ramakotaiah said he was on tour from January 18 to know about the problems faced by the archakas at various temples across the State. A detailed report will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister for redressal of their grievances, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Cooperative Society director GV Hanumantha Rao, archakas from Krishna and Guntur districts and Aadhi Saiva (Archaka) Sangham president, Ram Babu, were also present.

