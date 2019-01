By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Zone won the Future Cup, organised for under-12 boys, by Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) in Mangalgiri. The tournament, in which three teams — North Zone, South Zone and Central Zone — played, was held from January 17 to 19.

The players were selected from under-12 district teams of the State. The South Zone won the tournament by winning two matches. C Lohith Lakshmi Narayana of South Zone was awarded with the man of the series award.