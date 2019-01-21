Special train from Kakinada Town to Secunderabad

Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway will operate a one-way special train between Kakinada Town to Secunderabad (via Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram Town, Rayanapadu) to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Published: 21st January 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway will operate a one-way special train between Kakinada Town to Secunderabad (via Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram Town, Rayanapadu) to clear the extra rush of passengers. The train consists of AC II tier, AC III tier, AC chair car, sleeper class, and general second class coaches. 

Train number 07002, Kakinada Town - Secunderabad special train will depart from Kakinada Town at 8.10 pm on January 21, and arrive at/depart from Rayanapadu at 1.10 am/1.25 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 6.55 am on January 22. Enroute, the train will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Khammam and Kazipet.

